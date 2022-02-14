Accessibility links
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for COVID-19
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for COVID-19

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall speaks to members of staff as she attends the opening of the charity and community Kitchen "Nourish Hub," created to fight against social isolation and loneliness, in west London on Thursday.

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall speaks to members of staff as she attends the opening of the charity and community Kitchen "Nourish Hub," created to fight against social isolation and loneliness, in west London on Thursday.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and wife to the U.K.'s Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19 several days after her husband also received a positive test.

Camilla is self-isolating and officials from her residence, Clarence House, have alerted organizations she was in contact with, according to a statement in multiple British news outlets.

Charles tested positive last Thursday, but Camilla tested negative that day and proceeded with three public engagements, the BBC reported. Those include a visit to a community food hub that is being used to deliver meals to elderly and vulnerable people.

Last week, ahead of the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's monarchy, the queen said that when Charles becomes king, she wants Camilla to be known as Queen Consort. The announcement is seen as a way to clarify the title and status of Camilla, who has experienced ups and downs with the royal family over the decades.

