A 1A Valentine's Day: Broken Hearts And Why Romance Novels Are More Timely Than Ever

Enlarge this image toggle caption DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images

In honor of Valentine's day, we're taking on two love-centered topics today.



First we'll explore how a 'broken heart' is more than just a figure of speech and the science behind how heartbreak can affect you physically.

Love operates at a physiological level.

So when heartbreak hits, it can take a major toll on our bodies — from cardiac risk, to inflammation, to altered gene expression.

After her 25-year marriage fell apart, author Florence Williams wanted to understand why.

From Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey:

People who have suffered lost love face an elevated risk of serious medical woes. It's not just their metaphorically sundered hearts, although cardiac risk is a part of it. Their cells look different; their immune systems falter; even their language skills drop off. Why would evolution quip us with an operating system so easily weakened by an event as common as the denial of love? [...] I set out to experiment on myself, to see if I could understand the way heartbreak changes our neurons, our bodies, our sense of ourselves. I would have my nervous system monitored while viewing pictures of my ex. At different points after splitsville, I would measure my threat-mediated biomarkers of inflammation. By better understanding the ailment, I would perhaps find some remedy.

Then we take a look at romance novels.

The genre sold nearly 50 million books in print and e-book format and made more than $480 million last year. That's according to industry tracker NPD Bookscan. The publishing giant Penguin Random House saw a similar trend. Its romance sales last year increased by 50 percent.

But as the genre grows in popularity, the industry is still fighting to be more diverse and inclusive.

Justin Garcia, Florence Williams, and Naomi Eisenberger join us for the first conversation.

Beverly Jenkins, Adriana Herrera, and Casey McQuiston join us for the second one.

