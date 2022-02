Rep. Michael McCaul on the latest in Ukraine NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, about the situation in Ukraine.

Europe Rep. Michael McCaul on the latest in Ukraine Rep. Michael McCaul on the latest in Ukraine Listen · 5:57 5:57 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, about the situation in Ukraine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor