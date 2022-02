What it means for sports fans' mental health when their team loses NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Greg Miller, a licensed professional counselor with Thriveworks in New Jersey, about the real emotional toll that can come from sports fandom.

Sports What it means for sports fans' mental health when their team loses What it means for sports fans' mental health when their team loses Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Greg Miller, a licensed professional counselor with Thriveworks in New Jersey, about the real emotional toll that can come from sports fandom.