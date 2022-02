Hate crimes trial begins for men who killed Ahmaud Arbery A jury has been selected and opening arguments begun in the federal hate crimes trial against three white men in Georgia who were previously convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

National Hate crimes trial begins for men who killed Ahmaud Arbery Hate crimes trial begins for men who killed Ahmaud Arbery Listen · 3:56 3:56 A jury has been selected and opening arguments begun in the federal hate crimes trial against three white men in Georgia who were previously convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor