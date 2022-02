Remembering film director and producer Ivan Reitman Film director and producer Ivan Reitman, who tickled moviegoers' funny bones with such '70s and '80s smash comedies as Ghostbusters, Meatballs, Stripes and Kindergarten Cop, has died.

