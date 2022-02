For an American living in Ukraine, a choice between staying or leaving NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Meghan Neville, an American based in Ukraine who is fleeing the country as tension escalates over a possible Russian incursion.

World For an American living in Ukraine, a choice between staying or leaving For an American living in Ukraine, a choice between staying or leaving Listen · 5:34 5:34 NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Meghan Neville, an American based in Ukraine who is fleeing the country as tension escalates over a possible Russian incursion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor