Longtime Trump accountant says a decade of financial statements are unreliable Mazars USA, the longtime accountants to Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, says financial statements dating from 2009 to 2020 "should not be replied upon."

Politics Longtime Trump accountant says a decade of financial statements are unreliable Longtime Trump accountant says a decade of financial statements are unreliable Audio will be available later today. Mazars USA, the longtime accountants to Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, says financial statements dating from 2009 to 2020 "should not be replied upon." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor