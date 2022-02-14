Waste land (Bonus)

(Note: This episode originally ran in 2020. Last week, it won a Alfred I. duPont-Columbia award, which is why we're replaying it.)

A few years ago, we ran a show about why it doesn't make sense economically and, heartbreakingly, even environmentally to recycle plastic. But if recycling most plastic is not working now — and if it didn't work 30 years ago when the numbers and arrows first popped up on the bottom of plastic containers — did it ever work? And why did it take us so long to learn the truth?

In this episode, NPR reporter Laura Sullivan, with the support of PBS's Frontline, sets out to find out who is responsible. And what she finds is a paper trail — crinkled-up documents (that apparently did not get recycled) long forgotten in old boxes. The trail leads to a guy on a beach in Florida.

