#2214: Diagnosis by Intimidation : The Best of Car Talk Luis from Shreveport is having power problems with his Ford Escort. After they remind him that the Escort didn't have any power to begin with, the boys roll out two perfectly reasonable diagnoses. When Luis shoots down the first one, Tom and Ray cling desperately to the other -facts be damned. Did they get lucky or will Luis be forever pushing the Escort around Shreveport? This, more calls and a new puzzler on today's Best of Car Talk!

