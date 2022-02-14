Big Boi & Sleepy Brown

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artists Courtesy of the artists

On the latest episode of Bullseye we talk with two legendary recording artists: Big Boi and Sleepy Brown.

Big Boi is one half of the legendary rap duo OutKast – he co-wrote mega hits like Hey Ya!, Ms. Jackson, and So Fresh, So Clean.

He's also a brilliant and prolific solo artist in his own right. He's been a past guest on Bullseye before.

Sleepy Brown is a veteran singer-songwriter and producer. Along with his team production team Organized Noize, he helped produce well over half of OutKast's discography.

He's also a featured singer on the duo's chart-topping hit The Way You Move. He's also worked with Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, and Ludacris. Of course, Sleepy Brown co-wrote maybe the most iconic songs of the '90s: Waterfalls by TLC, too.

Sleepy and Big have been close friends their whole lives. Their latest joint effort is an album: Big Sleepover. Despite collaborating and representing the ATL for decades it's their first record together.

We talk about the Big Sleepover with Sleepy Brown and Big Boi, and about the pleasure they get from working together after all these years. They also get into the history of Atlanta hip-hop, parenting, and stories about Sleepy Brown's father who played in the beloved '70s jazz and funk band Brick.