After talks with Ukraine's president, Germany's chancellor meets with Putin German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday to try to persuade the Russian leader to pull back troops massed around Ukraine.

Europe After talks with Ukraine's president, Germany's chancellor meets with Putin After talks with Ukraine's president, Germany's chancellor meets with Putin Listen · 3:51 3:51 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday to try to persuade the Russian leader to pull back troops massed around Ukraine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor