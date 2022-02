Colo The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 500 homes in Louisville, Colo., in December. Homeowners who want to rebuild face a new set of green building codes. To some, they look like an expensive obstacle.

National New green building codes stall rebuilding efforts after Colorado wildfire New green building codes stall rebuilding efforts after Colorado wildfire Listen · 3:39 3:39 The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 500 homes in Louisville, Colo., in December. Homeowners who want to rebuild face a new set of green building codes. To some, they look like an expensive obstacle. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor