New Zealand hopes blasting music will cause protesters to leave They wanted to clear thousands of protesters opposed to vaccine mandates from in front of Parliament. Among the songs blasted: "Mandy," "Baby Shark" and the "Macarena." Hundreds of protesters remain.

Music News New Zealand hopes blasting music will cause protesters to leave New Zealand hopes blasting music will cause protesters to leave Listen · 0:28 0:28 They wanted to clear thousands of protesters opposed to vaccine mandates from in front of Parliament. Among the songs blasted: "Mandy," "Baby Shark" and the "Macarena." Hundreds of protesters remain. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor