Law Federal prosecutor opens the hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers Federal prosecutor opens the hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers Listen · 4:00 4:00 A federal hate crimes trial is underway for three white men convicted in state court of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. They killed the Black man as he ran through a Georgia neighborhood two years ago.