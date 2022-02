In the misinformation wars, renewable energy is the latest to be attacked The spread of misinformation about solar and wind energy is leading some states and counties to restrict or even reject projects. The Energy Department calls it a key threat to decarbonizing the grid.

Energy In the misinformation wars, renewable energy is the latest to be attacked In the misinformation wars, renewable energy is the latest to be attacked Listen · 5:30 5:30 The spread of misinformation about solar and wind energy is leading some states and counties to restrict or even reject projects. The Energy Department calls it a key threat to decarbonizing the grid. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor