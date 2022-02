Follow the perilous course of Afghan refugees with this firsthand account Journalist Matthieu Aikins shed his own identity and traveled with his Afghan interpreter along smugglers' routes to reach Europe and escape the Taliban. His book is The Naked Don't Fear the Water.

Author Interviews Follow the perilous course of Afghan refugees with this firsthand account Follow the perilous course of Afghan refugees with this firsthand account Listen · 37:05 37:05 Journalist Matthieu Aikins shed his own identity and traveled with his Afghan interpreter along smugglers' routes to reach Europe and escape the Taliban. His book is The Naked Don't Fear the Water. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor