Germany's chancellor meets with Putin over Ukraine tensions German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Moscow to talk to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. It came as Russia indicated that some of its troops massed along the Ukrainian border might head back.

Europe Germany's chancellor meets with Putin over Ukraine tensions Germany's chancellor meets with Putin over Ukraine tensions Listen · 4:56 4:56 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Moscow to talk to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. It came as Russia indicated that some of its troops massed along the Ukrainian border might head back. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor