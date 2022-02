Minneapolis ex-police officers' trial moves to defense The defense is starting to present its case in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Each is accused of violating Floyd's civil rights.

National Minneapolis ex-police officers' trial moves to defense Minneapolis ex-police officers' trial moves to defense Listen · 3:26 3:26 The defense is starting to present its case in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Each is accused of violating Floyd's civil rights. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor