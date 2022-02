Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre in sexual abuse lawsuit The U.K.'s Prince Andrew reached a settlement agreement with Virginia Giuffre, who said he sexually abused her when she was a minor. The agreement includes a donation to her abuse victims charity.

Law Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre in sexual abuse lawsuit