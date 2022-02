Russia has 'hybrid warfare' options to attack Ukraine Russia needn't launch an ground invasion of Ukraine to devastate the lives of its people. It has a range of what are called "hybrid warfare" options.

Europe Russia has 'hybrid warfare' options to attack Ukraine Russia has 'hybrid warfare' options to attack Ukraine Audio will be available later today. Russia needn't launch an ground invasion of Ukraine to devastate the lives of its people. It has a range of what are called "hybrid warfare" options. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor