Families of Sandy Hook victims reach settlement with Remington Families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have reached an agreement that should end their lawsuit with the gunmaker that produced the murder weapon.

National Families of Sandy Hook victims reach settlement with Remington Families of Sandy Hook victims reach settlement with Remington Audio will be available later today. Families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have reached an agreement that should end their lawsuit with the gunmaker that produced the murder weapon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor