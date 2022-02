NATO wants proof after Russia says it's pulling back troops from Ukraine's borders Russia claims it is withdrawing some troops near Ukraine's borders, but President Biden warns an invasion is "distinctly possible." NATO defense ministers are gathering to figure out next steps.

