P.J. O'Rourke, panelist on NPR's 'Wait...Wait Don't Tell Me!,' dies at 74 Author, journalist and political satirist P.J. O'Rourke wrote more than 20 books about a range of topics, from politics to cars. He was a longtime panelist on the NPR show Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!.

Obituaries P.J. O'Rourke, panelist on NPR's 'Wait...Wait Don't Tell Me!,' dies at 74 P.J. O'Rourke, panelist on NPR's 'Wait...Wait Don't Tell Me!,' dies at 74 Listen · 1:32 1:32 Author, journalist and political satirist P.J. O'Rourke wrote more than 20 books about a range of topics, from politics to cars. He was a longtime panelist on the NPR show Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor