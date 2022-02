Ex-Honduras president is arrested as U.S. looks to extradite him on drug charges Hondurans celebrated as former President Juan Orlando Hernández, who left office last month, appeared in court to face an extradition request from the U.S., which accuses him of drug trafficking.

Listen · 3:25