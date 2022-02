Marvin Gaye's 1973 hit single helps monkey get it on In order to encourage mating among an endangered species of monkeys, a park in England brought in a Marvin Gaye impersonator to perform and put the monkeys in the mood to get it on.

In order to encourage mating among an endangered species of monkeys, a park in England brought in a Marvin Gaye impersonator to perform and put the monkeys in the mood to get it on.