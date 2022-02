Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew agree to a deal that will end her lawsuit Britain's Prince Andrew has settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault on three occasions when she was 17 years old.

NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor