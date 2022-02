The Ukrainian city Lviv has become a de facto safe haven if Russia attacks Foreign embassies, expats and Ukrainians fearing a Russian invasion are heading west to Lviv, a jazz-loving city near NATO and EU countries that feels safe from bombs but not from Russian cyberwar.

