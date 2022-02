If you're looking to make new friends, try reaching out with pancakes After Curtis Kimball's wife told him he was getting weird, he put up flyers saying he needed friends and was making pancakes. Roughly 100 people showed up, and about 300 showed up for the next party.

After Curtis Kimball's wife told him he was getting weird, he put up flyers saying he needed friends and was making pancakes. Roughly 100 people showed up, and about 300 showed up for the next party.