Author Interviews Often overlooked, civil rights advocate Constance Baker Motley gets her due Often overlooked, civil rights advocate Constance Baker Motley gets her due Listen · 35:21 35:21 In Civil Rights Queen, author Tomiko Brown-Nagin profiles Motley, a Black woman who wrote the original complaint in Brown v. The Board of Education and was on Martin Luther King's legal team.