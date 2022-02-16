SPAM strikes back

Hormel Foods, which makes SPAM, provided jobs at its meatpacking plants to families in Austin, Minnesota for generations. And for a time, a job as a meatpacker at the Hormel Foods plant was a ticket to a sustainable, middle-class life. However, wage cuts and tougher working conditions led to a bitter union strike in the 1980s. Today, we revisit the time when about 1500 meatpackers captured the world's attention and tried to turn back an inevitable tide.

This episode was made in collaboration with The Experiment podcast. Their three-part mini series — "SPAM: How the American Dream Got Canned" — is all about food, work, and family.

