Russia's latest military movements stoke confusion Is Russia escalating — or de-escalating — its military positions along the borders of Ukraine? There are conflicting claims about what's happening now, and what could come next.

Europe Russia's latest military movements stoke confusion Russia's latest military movements stoke confusion Listen · 3:29 3:29 Is Russia escalating — or de-escalating — its military positions along the borders of Ukraine? There are conflicting claims about what's happening now, and what could come next. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor