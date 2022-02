The U.S. surgeon general reflects on daughter's COVID experience NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about caring for his 4-year-old daughter who just contracted COVID-19.

Children's Health The U.S. surgeon general reflects on daughter's COVID experience The U.S. surgeon general reflects on daughter's COVID experience Listen · 5:19 5:19 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about caring for his 4-year-old daughter who just contracted COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor