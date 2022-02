In Supreme Court nomination debate, echoes of past judicial breakthrough Tomiko Brown-Nagin, author of Civil Rights Queen, tells NPR's Ailsa Chang how identity and lived experience loomed large in the confirmation of Constance Baker Motley to the federal bench in 1966.

Law In Supreme Court nomination debate, echoes of past judicial breakthrough In Supreme Court nomination debate, echoes of past judicial breakthrough Listen · 8:00 8:00 Tomiko Brown-Nagin, author of Civil Rights Queen, tells NPR's Ailsa Chang how identity and lived experience loomed large in the confirmation of Constance Baker Motley to the federal bench in 1966. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor