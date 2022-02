Florida's house passes a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy Florida is moving to adopt a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, with no exception for rape or incest. The bill is patterned after the Mississippi abortion ban now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

National Florida's house passes a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy Florida's house passes a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy Listen · 3:40 3:40 Florida is moving to adopt a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, with no exception for rape or incest. The bill is patterned after the Mississippi abortion ban now before the U.S. Supreme Court. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor