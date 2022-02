Victory parade celebrates the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win Thousands of people flooded downtown Los Angeles Wednesday for the Rams' Super Bowl victory parade. It's the first parade in the city despite the Dodgers and Lakers championship victories in 2020.

Sports Victory parade celebrates the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win Victory parade celebrates the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win Audio will be available later today. Thousands of people flooded downtown Los Angeles Wednesday for the Rams' Super Bowl victory parade. It's the first parade in the city despite the Dodgers and Lakers championship victories in 2020. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor