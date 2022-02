The widening political chasm is revealed in real estate data Red zip codes are getting redder and blue zip codes are getting bluer, causing many to rarely interact with folks with whom they disagree. People are purposely moving to places reflecting their views.

National The widening political chasm is revealed in real estate data The widening political chasm is revealed in real estate data Red zip codes are getting redder and blue zip codes are getting bluer, causing many to rarely interact with folks with whom they disagree. People are purposely moving to places reflecting their views.