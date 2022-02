Kamila Valieva's positive doping test casts a pall over her Olympic performance A star Russian figure skater is back on the ice Thursday for the women's free skate event. The competition is controversial because she tested positive for a banned drug before the Games.

Sports Kamila Valieva's positive doping test casts a pall over her Olympic performance Kamila Valieva's positive doping test casts a pall over her Olympic performance Audio will be available later today. A star Russian figure skater is back on the ice Thursday for the women's free skate event. The competition is controversial because she tested positive for a banned drug before the Games.