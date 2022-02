The future of U.S. democracy hangs in the balance as states battle over voting rights Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice, says lawmakers in 27 states are considering hundreds of bills designed to limit voting or undermine the integrity of the election process.

Elections The future of U.S. democracy hangs in the balance as states battle over voting rights The future of U.S. democracy hangs in the balance as states battle over voting rights Listen · 41:37 41:37 Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice, says lawmakers in 27 states are considering hundreds of bills designed to limit voting or undermine the integrity of the election process. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor