'True Story': reality TV's influence : It's Been a Minute In this special new episode of It's Been a Minute, we share a conversation Sam Sanders recorded about one of his favorite things: reality TV. He's joined by Danielle Lindemann, author of True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us, to discuss the genre's origins in Real World and Survivor, how reality TV influences our culture, and why we should all take the genre more seriously.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.

Danielle Lindemann, author of True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us. Cyndi Shattuck/FSG hide caption

Cyndi Shattuck/FSG

Danielle Lindemann, author of True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us.

Cyndi Shattuck/FSG

In this new special episode of It's Been a Minute, we share a conversation Sam Sanders recorded about one of his favorite things: reality TV. He's joined by Danielle Lindemann, author of True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us, to discuss the genre's origins in Real World and Survivor, how reality TV influences our culture, and why we should all take the genre more seriously.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.