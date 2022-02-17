St. Paul & The Broken Bones on Mountain Stage

Enlarge this image Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

St. Paul & The Broken Bones on Mountain Stage 36:13

It's not often an audience at a football stadium screams for more "broken bones," but that was the case in April 2021 when Alabama stage shakers, St. Paul & The Broken Bones helped Mountain Stage kick off its first live show in 14 months. They played under the Friday night lights for a wildly appreciative, socially distanced crowd of 1,500 at the Joan C. Edwards Football Stadium at Marshall University.

During a time that saw so many live and in-person shows get canceled or postponed for better days, singer Paul Janeway's sincerity on "Live Without You," played like a love song written to audiences here and everywhere.

"There has been a lot of great music to come out of Alabama over the years: country music, rock music, soul music, blues music...and these guys are one of the next steps in that great tradition," says Larry Groce, founder and artistic director of Mountain Stage.