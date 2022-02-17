Alan Tudyk on the Craziest Day of His Entire Career

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rich Polk/Getty Images Rich Polk/Getty Images

The Craziest Day of My Entire Career is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite people about the weirdest workday they have experienced so far. This week, our guest is Alan Tudyk. Alan is a brilliant character actor and a performer who can do a thousand and one impressions. You may have seen him in movies like Rogue One or I, Robot. He also starred in the fan-favorite SyFy show Firefly.

These days, he is working on another SyFy show called Resident Alien. In it, Alan plays an alien that has landed on earth with a mission. He is tasked to live on earth as a human, a man named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle. The goal eventually is to wipe all the humans off the face of the planet. The only problem is he doesn't know how humans act, and he is starting to kind of like them.

YouTube

When we asked Alan Tudyk about the craziest day of his career, he took us way back. Back when he was mainly a Broadway performer but got a part in the 90s dramedy Patch Adams, which would change his life forever.