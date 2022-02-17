Accessibility links
Going Back To The '90s With Chuck Klosterman : 1A When the 1990s began, hardly anyone in America was online. When it ended, nearly everyone was.

In between, a lot happened: Nirvana, "Seinfeld," "Friends," the Clinton presidency, "The Matrix," Tupac, Beanie Babies, "Titanic," The Spice Girls, the Columbine shootings, compact discs, AIM, Anita Hill's testimony... shall we go on?

In his new book, "The Nineties," cultural commentator Chuck Klosterman looks back at the years that he argues may be "the last decade."

Going Back To The '90s With Chuck Klosterman

We go back in time to the years when it was cool not to care.

