Russian Olympic figure skater stumbles amid doping scandal At the Beijing Olympics, Russian Kamila Valieva fell during her figure skating performance to finish in fourth place — a stunning result after she'd been in the spotlight after a doping scandal.

Sports Russian Olympic figure skater stumbles amid doping scandal Russian Olympic figure skater stumbles amid doping scandal Listen · 3:38 3:38 At the Beijing Olympics, Russian Kamila Valieva fell during her figure skating performance to finish in fourth place — a stunning result after she'd been in the spotlight after a doping scandal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor