Europe Russia-Ukraine diplomacy latest Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email February 17, 20224:47 PM ET Heard on All Things Considered Michele Kelemen Twitter Russia-Ukraine diplomacy latest Listen · 4:22 4:22 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1081570845/1081570846" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> We cover the state of play for diplomacy talks in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email