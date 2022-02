The consequences of Texas' restrictive abortion law For patients seeking abortions in Texas, services have been drastically reduced. In surrounding states, wait times are increasing because of an influx of new patients.

Law The consequences of Texas' restrictive abortion law The consequences of Texas' restrictive abortion law For patients seeking abortions in Texas, services have been drastically reduced. In surrounding states, wait times are increasing because of an influx of new patients.