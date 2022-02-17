Business Student loan scams prey on confustion Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email February 17, 20224:47 PM ET Heard on All Things Considered Elissa Nadworny Instagram Twitter Student loan scams prey on confustion Listen · 5:22 5:22 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1081570873/1081570876" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Student loan scams are on the rise. We cover some of the red flags. Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email