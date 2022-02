Justice Department sues Missouri over gun law riling local police A controversial Missouri law aiming to block local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws has police frustrated and heading to court.

Law Justice Department sues Missouri over gun law riling local police Justice Department sues Missouri over gun law riling local police Listen · 3:36 3:36 A controversial Missouri law aiming to block local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws has police frustrated and heading to court. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor