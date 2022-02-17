News Roundup for February 18, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sean Gallup/Getty Images Sean Gallup/Getty Images

As the year progresses, case counts of the omicron variant are falling to levels below the peak of the delta variant. However, deaths due to COVID-19 remain steady.

The Biden administration rejected Trump's claim of executive privilege in an attempt to block White House visitor logs from being released to the Jan. 6 committee.

Russia is claiming it's removed some of the tens of thousands of troops it had sent to its border with Ukraine after weeks of appearing to prepare for an invasion. However, NATO countries are dubious this is actually the case, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claiming there's no evidence the pullback is actually happening.

Following days of protests in Canada against the COVID-19 vaccine, the county declared a national emergency to end the demonstrations. Trucks blocking Ambassador Bridge were removed. However, protests in the city of Ottawa continue.

French President Emmanuel Macron is pulling French troops out of Mali where they've been fighting Islamist militants since 2013.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.

Eva McKend, Apoorva Mandavilli, and Margaret Brennan join us for the conversation of domestic headlines.



Jennifer Williams, Moisés Naím, and Nancy Youssef join us for the discussion of international headlines.