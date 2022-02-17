Accessibility links
News Roundup for February 18, 2022 : 1A As the year progresses, case counts of the omicron variant are falling to levels below the peak of the delta variant. However, deaths due to COVID-19 remain steady.

The Biden administration rejected Trump's claim of executive privilege in an attempt to block White House visitor logs from being released to the Jan. 6 committee.

Russia is claiming it's removed some of the tens of thousands of troops it had sent to its border with Ukraine after weeks of appearing to prepare for an invasion. However, NATO countries are dubious this is actually the case, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claiming there's no evidence the pullback is actually happening.

Following days of protests in Canada against the COVID-19 vaccine, the county declared a national emergency to end the demonstrations.

Trucks blocking Ambassador Bridge were removed. However, protests in the city of Ottawa continue.

We cover all this and more during the News Roundup.

Protesters dressed as Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a small rally to demand a diplomatic solution to the current threat of war in Ukraine in Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images hide caption

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Protesters dressed as Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a small rally to demand a diplomatic solution to the current threat of war in Ukraine in Berlin, Germany.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron is pulling French troops out of Mali where they've been fighting Islamist militants since 2013.

Eva McKend, Apoorva Mandavilli, and Margaret Brennan join us for the conversation of domestic headlines.

Jennifer Williams, Moisés Naím, and Nancy Youssef join us for the discussion of international headlines.