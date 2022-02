Seattle Kraken broadcasting duo makes NHL history as first all-Black TV crew J.T. Brown and Everett Fitzhugh became the first all-Black broadcasting duo in NHL history when they called the Seattle Kraken's road game against the Winnipeg Jets on ROOT Sports Northwest.

